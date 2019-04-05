Dodgers Dugout: Nice start, except for the bullpen

Ross: It came down to Miller or Alex Verdugo. Verdugo, who will be 23 next month, has hit .321 the last two years in triple A and has nothing to prove in the minors. The Dodgers are worried about hurting Alex’s morale. The 29-year-old Miller hit .385 this spring (10 for 26), saw he was not going to make the Dodgers, opted out of his minor league contract and signed with the Cleveland Indians three days later. Brad is starting at second base now for Cleveland with Jason Kipnis injured.