Dodgers Dugout: Who goes down when Freese, Seager and Pollock return?

Ross: Doug, let's hear from Maury. “In running bases, there are no straight lines. You don't have to have blinding speed. What's most important is knowing how to get a good lead and good jump on the pitcher. Speed is simply overrated. Know all the pitchers and their moves. I knew their mannerisms thoroughly, watching a pitcher for at least 15 minutes as he took his warmup tosses. Fear of failure has to be eliminated. A good base stealer must force himself to be aggressive. Slowing down before a slide is fatal. I never slid into a base touching more than the outside corner. I would always hurl my body low to the ground to the outfield side of second base. A fastball is usually not a stealing pitch. A good stealing count is 2-and-1 or 3-and-1. Whenever I was picked off by the pitcher, it was important that the next time I got on base, I try to steal immediately. The toughest pitcher for me to run against was Warren Spahn because his moves were so deceptive.”