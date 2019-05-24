Dodgers Dugout: Is it fair to blame the bullpen for everything?

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not suddenly trumpeting the continued brilliance of the Dodger bullpen. I get frustrated too. It’s just I want to do what I always recommend we do when emotions take over our fandom, take a step back and look at the big picture. So, with all that being said, next Friday we will break down all of the Dodgers’ games this season. How many losses were because of the bullpen? Because of starting pitching? Because of no offense? Because of bad defense? How many wins did the bullpen preserve with good pitching? And let’s also be honest, there’s usually not one reason a team wins or loses. If a team loses 4-3, we can easily blame it on the bullpen, but could we also blame it on leaving the bases loaded with no one out earlier in the game? Or going one for nine with runners in scoring position? But we will narrow it down as best we can.