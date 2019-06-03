Dodgers Dugout: Cody Bellinger is having the best season in Dodger history

But at this moment, Bellinger is having the greatest offensive season in Dodger history. Yes, better than Mike Piazza. Better than Duke Snider. Better than Steve Garvey or Reggie Smith or Shawn Green or Gil Hodges or Zack Wheat or anyone else you can name. Don’t believe me? Let’s use OPS+ to see who had the best season in Dodger history, minimum 249 plate appearances (Bellinger has 249 plate appearances this season). We’ll list each player’s season stats as well. Remember, OPS+ basically compares a player’s stats to the league average that season, so it removes any bias to inflated or deflated stats caused by juiced balls, dead balls, etc. As an example, a player who hits .300 with 30 homers and 100 RBIs in a season where the league average is very high (think the late 1990s steroid era) will have a much lower OPS+ than a player who hits .300 with 30 homers and 100 RBIs in a season like 1968, when pitching dominated.