Dodgers Dugout: Fantastic start, but let's not get ahead of ourselves

I am really enjoying this. Watching them destroy opponents is a lot of fun and makes every game seem to last 20 minutes. But there’s something preying on my mind: At some point this season, the Dodgers will lose five out of six. Bellinger will go 0 for 12 with a bunch of strikeouts. The bullpen will get someone out (sorry, couldn’t resist). So, while we all enjoy this current run, let’s keep that in mind and don’t overreact when they have a dip.