Dodgers Dugout: Why Hyun-Jin Ryu is the true ace of the Dodgers

Ross: It was first heard at a high school game in Los Angeles in 1934 and later that year at the World Series. It was written by Jack Norworth, a vaudeville performer and songwriter in 1908. The music was written by Albert von Tilzer. Amazingly, Norworth and Von Tilzer had never been to a professional baseball game, but while on a New York subway, Jack spotted a sign which said, "baseball today at the Polo Grounds." He scribbled verses on a scrap of paper. Von Tilzer attended his first game 20 years after writing the music and Norworth went to his first game 32 years after writing the song.