Dodgers Dugout: Every day should be Jackie Robinson Day

Imagine trying to do your job every day with thousands of people surrounding you, hurling racist taunts at you. Imagine going on vacation and not being able to stay in the same place your co-workers stay, but being forced to room with someone across town because you are not the right color. Imagine having a wife and child who have to go through the same thing. Imagine a policeman coming into your workplace and threatening to arrest you and shut down your business unless you left, because they don’t appreciate “your kind” in their city. Imagine getting death threats every day in the mail.