Dodgers Dugout: Who are the four best relievers in team history?

Hugh Casey (1939-42, 1946-48, 70-41, 3.34 ERA, 49 saves): Casey was the Dodgers’ first real closer, though they weren’t called that back then and weren’t used as modern closers are. He led the NL with 13 saves in 1942 before losing three seasons to World War II. He came back to go 11-5 with five saves in 1946 and then led the NL with 18 saves in 1946. Casey was a starter until manager Leo Durocher switched him to relief midway through the 1941 season. It made all the difference in the world for Casey, who thrived in the role. In 1942, the Dodgers were training in Cuba and author Ernest Hemingway was there. Some team members and Hemingway were having some drinks when Hemingway challenged Casey to a fight. Casey refused, so Hemingway sucker punched him. Casey then pretty much beat up Hemingway until the author punched Casey in the groin and declared the fight a draw. Casey’s life ended in 1951, he owed back taxes and had just lost a paternity suit. He checked into an Atlanta hotel and called his wife, who he was estranged from because of the paternity charges. While talking to her on the phone, he told his wife that he was not the father of the baby, put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger. Casey was only 37. For a great bio of Casey, click here.