Dodger acquire minor-league pitcher Drew Finley in exchange for fielder Tim Locastro

Los Angeles had designated Locastro and three others for assignment on Tuesday. Locastro, 26, appeared in 18 games for the Dodgers in 2018 and was frequently used as a pinch-runner. He stole four bases on four attempts while compiling 18 plate appearances. He also played in 83 games for triple-A Oklahoma City and batted .279 with a .797 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 356 plate appearances.