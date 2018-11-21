Dodger acquire minor-league pitcher Drew Finley in exchange for fielder Tim Locastro

The Dodgers traded infielder/outfielder Tim Locastro to the New York Yankees for minor league right-hander Drew Finley and cash considerations on Wednesday.
Los Angeles had designated Locastro and three others for assignment on Tuesday. Locastro, 26, appeared in 18 games for the Dodgers in 2018 and was frequently used as a pinch-runner. He stole four bases on four attempts while compiling 18 plate appearances. He also played in 83 games for triple-A Oklahoma City and batted .279 with a .797 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 356 plate appearances.
Finley was a third-round pick in 2015, but has not risen above low-A. He had 7.24 ERA in 2018 and carries a 5.48 ERA in four professional seasons. He is the son of David Finley, the Dodgers’ vice president of amateur and international scouting.