Dodgers’ offensive struggles continue in loss to Giants

Joc Pederson led off the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on Monday hitless in his previous 29 at-bats, a burden that produced a light-hearted reaction when he finally ended the skid with an infield single to the shortstop. The outfielder jokingly raised his arms in triumph. He asked to keep the ball to commemorate the milestone and teammates laughed in the dugout. It was Pederson’s first hit in nine days. By the end of the night, it was one of the few Dodgers’ offensive highlights as their recent struggles to score continued in a 3-2 loss to the last-place San Francisco Giants.