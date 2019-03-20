Dodgers come up short in Walker Buehler's Cactus League debut in 4-2 loss to Indians

ON THE MOUND: Walker Buehler surrendered a run and three hits in 2 2/3 innings in his Cactus League debut. He had two strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk. ... Three right-handers vying for one of the final available spots in the opening day bullpen pitched Tuesday. Yimi Garcia gave up two hits and a runner he inherited scored in one-third of an inning, Dylan Floro surrendered a hit and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning, and J.T. Chargois surrendered two runs and two hits, and walked one in two-thirds of an inning. ... Pedro Baez gave up a hit and had two strikeouts in a scoreless inning.