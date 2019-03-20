Dodgers come up short in Walker Buehler's Cactus League debut in 4-2 loss to Indians

The Cleveland Indians beat the Dodgers 4-2 on Tuesday at Camelback Ranch. They are 13-11-1 in Cactus League play.
ON THE MOUND: Walker Buehler surrendered a run and three hits in 2 2/3 innings in his Cactus League debut. He had two strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk. ... Three right-handers vying for one of the final available spots in the opening day bullpen pitched Tuesday. Yimi Garcia gave up two hits and a runner he inherited scored in one-third of an inning, Dylan Floro surrendered a hit and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning, and J.T. Chargois surrendered two runs and two hits, and walked one in two-thirds of an inning. ... Pedro Baez gave up a hit and had two strikeouts in a scoreless inning.
AT THE PLATE: Center fielder A.J. Pollock and catcher Russell Martin hit home runs in the fourth inning. It was the second home run of the spring for each. ... Brad Miller continued his strong spring, going one for two to improve his batting average to .364. Miller, who signed a minor league deal this spring, is attempting to snatch a spot on the bench. He can opt out of his contract before the end of spring training.
EXTRA BASES: Jeromino Castro, a right-handed pitcher, is spending a week in major league camp after being named the organization’s minor league teammate of the year. Castro, 22, reached Class A last season.
UP NEXT: Shortstop Corey Seager is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Sloan Park. He is expected to play seven innings. Julio Urias will get the start for the Dodgers. He is scheduled to log three or four innings. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.