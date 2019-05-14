Dodgers’ Joe Kelly seeks answers to struggles by constantly tinkering

For six weeks, Joe Kelly has worked to string together the kind of effective outings the Dodgers envisioned when they gave him a three-year, $25-million contract over the winter. He’s attempted to solve the mechanical flaws he and coaches have diagnosed. The tinkering has been constant. The issue, he insists, has been letting the search complicate matters. He maintains he needs to not think about mechanics when he’s in games and shift his focus to getting hitters out. He’s been too fine and his mind has been clogged and the result has been 15 earned runs in 15⅓ innings.