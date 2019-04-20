Dodgers' Justin Turner patiently waits for his turn to crack a homer this season

Rich Hill will make a second rehab start Monday for either double-A Tulsa or triple-A Oklahoma City, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday. Hill, who is on the injured list with a strained medial collateral ligament, logged four scoreless innings in his first rehab outing for single-A Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Friday at Miller Park. ...Roberts said he doesn’t expect catcher Russell Martin to come off the injured list until the club’s next homestand, which begins next Friday, and will likely go on a rehab assignment before doing so. Martin has been out in the injured list with lower-back inflammation since April 10. Roberts said he has been taking swings off a tee and extended his throwing session to 150 feet.