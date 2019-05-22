Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda to start against the Pirates on Sunday

His move to the injured list came at a good time for the Dodgers. With three off days in 11 days, they could have gone without a fifth starter until next Tuesday. Instead, they will slide Maeda in Sunday after Walker Buehler and Hyun-Jin Ryu start the first two games in Pittsburgh. That will push Clayton Kershaw back a day to Monday when the Dodgers face the New York Mets in Los Angeles. After Thursday’s off day, the Dodgers, who usually prefer giving their starters extra rest whenever possible, won’t get another breather until June 6.