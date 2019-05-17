Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda headed to 10-day injured list

The Dodgers plan to place right-hander Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury, and recalling outfielder Kyle Garlick and infielder Matt Beaty from triple-A Oklahoma City before their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
On Thursday, the club announced it had activated left-hander Caleb Ferguson from the injured list while optioning right-hander JT Chargois and catcher Rocky Gale to Oklahoma City, leaving an an open spot on the active roster.
Maeda’s move to the injured list will come after he logged the best outing of his season Wednesday. He struck out 12 batters without a walk over 6 ⅔ scoreless innings in a win over the San Diego Padres while knocking in the game’s only two runs. Maeda has recorded a 3.51 earned-run average in 51 ⅓ innings across nine starts this season.
Maeda spent two weeks on the injured list each of the past two seasons. In 2017, he landed on the injured list with tightness in his hamstring. Last season, he missed time with a strained right hip.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, don’t need a fifth starter until May 27 thanks to Thursday’s off-day and two more scheduled off days during their three-city, eight-game, 10-day road trip. Rich Hill, Walker Buehler, and Hyun-Jin Ryu are slated to start against the Reds this weekend. That leaves Clayton Kershaw as the likely starter Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
It will be the first major league stint for the 27-year-old Garlick, a 28th-round pick out of Cal Poly in 2015 who wasn’t on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster. He gets the call up after hitting .280 with 10 home runs and a 1.002 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 136 plate appearances for Oklahoma City this season.
Beaty, 26, made his major league debut earlier this season with the Dodgers, appearing in three games and going 2 for 3 at the plate. He is batting .299 with three home runs and an .847 OPS with Oklahoma City.