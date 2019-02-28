What Clayton Kershaw can learn from CC Sabathia's career arc

During a conversation last season, Kershaw explained if he felt his career approaching a precipice, he was confident he could master a changeup. He has not given an indication that he is at that point, despite his injury-delayed spring training. After he signed a $93-million extension in November, Kershaw said he planned to pick the brains of other veterans for advice. When he arrived at Camelback Ranch this spring, he said he never got around to doing that.