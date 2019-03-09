Kenta Maeda shines in Dodgers’ 2-0 exhibition win over Mariners

ON THE MOUND: Kenta Maeda struck out four batters in three perfect innings in his third start of the spring before going to the bullpen for a 10-pitch session to complete his workday. Maeda, who is tinkering with his curveball and changeup this spring, worked out of the stretch in the third inning despite not allowing a baserunner for the reps. … Kenley Jansen followed Maeda with a clean fourth inning. Before the game, Jansen said he planned to “ramp up” his velocity, but not overdo it weeks before opening day. His cutter ranged from 91 to 93 mph, according to the stadium radar gun. Jansen hasn’t allowed a run in three innings this spring. …Yimi Garcia surrendered a hit and issued a walk, but didn’t give up a run in an inning. He’s thrown five scoreless innings this spring.