Kenta Maeda shines in Dodgers’ 2-0 exhibition win over Mariners

The Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 Saturday in a spring training game. They are 8-6-1 in Cactus League games.
ON THE MOUND: Kenta Maeda struck out four batters in three perfect innings in his third start of the spring before going to the bullpen for a 10-pitch session to complete his workday. Maeda, who is tinkering with his curveball and changeup this spring, worked out of the stretch in the third inning despite not allowing a baserunner for the reps. … Kenley Jansen followed Maeda with a clean fourth inning. Before the game, Jansen said he planned to “ramp up” his velocity, but not overdo it weeks before opening day. His cutter ranged from 91 to 93 mph, according to the stadium radar gun. Jansen hasn’t allowed a run in three innings this spring. …Yimi Garcia surrendered a hit and issued a walk, but didn’t give up a run in an inning. He’s thrown five scoreless innings this spring.
AT THE PLATE: Enrique Hernandez continued his torrid spring with two home runs in his first two at-bats, both against right-hander Erik Swanson. That Hernandez hit them against a righty is notable; Hernandez, a right-handed hitter, had struggled against right-handers in his career before his offensive breakout in 2018. The utilityman is 10 for 23 (.435) this spring. ...The Dodgers managed just two other hits; top prospect Keibert Ruiz and infielder Brad Miller, who was recently signed, each singled.
EXTRA BASES: Catcher Russell Martin took four at-bats in a minor league game Saturday and is scheduled to catch for the Dodgers on Sunday. Martin hasn’t played since Feb. 26 because of a sore back. ...Donnie Hart threw his first bullpen as a Dodger on Saturday. The left-handed reliever — claimed on waivers by the Dodgers on Thursday — compiled a 3.43 earned run average in 93 games for the Baltimore Orioles over the last three seasons.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PST. Julio Urias will start on the mound for Los Angeles. He’s slated to pitch three innings. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570.