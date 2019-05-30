Dodgers mount a four-run rally in the bottom ninth to beat the Mets

With first base open, the Mets intentionally walked Corey Seager to face Matt Beaty. The 26-year-old rookie fell behind 0 and 2 and stayed there, fouling off three pitches until he hit a grounder to shortstop Amed Rosario a couple steps away from second base. Rosario gathered the ball and, while looking at Bellinger dashing for third base, tried to step on second base to get the sure out. But he miscalculated the distance and missed the base with his first attempt. His second try was too late and Seager slid in safely, loading the bases for Verdugo, who lifted a slider deep enough to left field for Bellinger to race home to win the game.