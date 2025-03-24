NL West preview: The Dodgers should romp and those pesky Padres might take a step backward

National League West superstars tend to be bunched on the Dodgers and San Diego Padres, which might have compelled two other teams to write a huge check to lock in a player of undeniable impact during the offseason.

Roll out the red carpet for Corbin Burnes of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Willy Adames of the San Francisco Giants.

Burnes, 30, is a top-rung starting pitcher, a Cy Young Award winner who regularly exceeds 30 starts and 200 strikeouts per season while keeping his earned-run average under 3.00. He signed for six years and $210 million.

Adames, 29, is a top-rung shortstop, a power hitter and clubhouse leader who compiled 32 home runs, 112 runs batted in and 21 stolen bases last season in Milwaukee. He signed for seven years and $182 million.

Whether Burnes or Adames are surrounded by enough talent to challenge the Dodgers’ superstar trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman or the Padres’ dynamic duo of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado remains to be seen.