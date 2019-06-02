David Freese ignites a scoring outburst as Dodgers sweep Phillies

The Dodgers tallied seven runs in the eighth inning against right-handers Edgar Rios and Yacksiel Rios. The outburst began with Max Muncy’s double and a walk from Corey Seager. Alex Verdugo singled to score Muncy to double the Dodgers’ margin before Freese hit a groundball up the middle to drive in Seager. And it was from first where Freese scored the Dodgers’ fourth run, racing around after Chris Taylor laid down a bunt for a safety squeeze. Rios fielded the ball and threw wildly to first base. Freese got the green light from third base coach Dino Ebel, tripped and nearly fell as he stepped past third base before finding his footing and scoring.