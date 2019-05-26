Hyun-Jin Ryu continues to dominate and the Dodgers power their way over the Pirates

The streak ended at 9:34 p.m. local time Saturday, 6:34 p.m. for those on the West Coast, at PNC Park after a rain delay of 1 hour 48 minutes and a flawless first inning, on a mistake beyond Hyun-Jin Ryu’s control.
Josh Bell’s leadoff double in the second inning marked the beginning of the end of Ryu’s run of 32 consecutive scoreless innings. Melky Cabrera followed with a swinging bunt that bounced in front of home plate, where Dodgers catcher Russell Martin snatched the ball and threw it to third base in an effort to nab Bell. It ended up bouncing into left field. Bell scored and the streak was over.
It was the first run Ryu gave up since May 1 and the Pittsburgh Pirates added one in the second inning. They threatened to score more, generating traffic on the bases in each of Ryu’s final four innings, but could not capitalize as the Dodgers ran away with a 7-2 victory powered by a slew of doubles.
Ryu supplied the go-ahead, two-out, run-scoring double in the third inning against right-hander Joe Musgrove, just missing his first career home run by a few feet. It was one of the Dodgers’ eight doubles, their most since July 2, 1978, and one off the franchise record. Max Muncy hit two. Joc Pederson, Alex Verdugo, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor had the others. Matt Beaty and Martin were the only Dodgers starter without a double.
Ryu gave up a season-high 10 hits and had only three strikeouts, but he didn’t walk a batter. His strikeout-to-walk ratio this season stands at 62-to-four. His earned-run average climbed from 1.52 to 1.65.
Julio Urias entered the game for the Dodgers in the seventh inning to pitch for the first time since his arrest May 13 on suspicion of domestic battery and subsequent seven-day administrative leave. The 22-year-old left-hander worked around an infield single and his throwing error in a 20-pitch seventh inning, and ended it by fielding a grounder between his legs. He struck out two batters in the eighth inning and retired the side on 10 pitches. Scott Alexander pitched the ninth.
Remarkable command has fueled the 32-year-old Ryu’s ascent to top-tier status. The rise didn’t begin this season. Ryu was dominant when he was healthy in 2018 — he sat out more than three months because of a torn left groin — and finished the regular season with a 1.97 earned-run average in 15 starts. The ability to put all five of his pitches where he wants to consistently, pitching coach Rick Honeycutt said, has allowed Ruy to extend his dominance to 2019.
“No hitter can sit up there and guess what he’s going to give,” Honeycutt said. “And his mind’s clear with what he wants to do with every guy. ... I mean, when you can go all quadrants with different pitches, it’s going to be a pretty good day.”
The command spawned what became the 11th-longest scoreless innings streak since the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1958.
Honeycutt noted Ryu got away with a few mistakes, but not many, in those brilliant starts. He finally didn’t Saturday. After a first inning in which he was dominant as ever, retiring the side on seven pitches with two strikeouts, Ryu began the second by falling behind 2 and 0 on Bell, who has taken the mantle from Bellinger as the hottest hitter in baseball this month. The next pitch wasn’t poorly located — it was a borderline strike down and away — but Bell stroked the ball the other way for a double anyway.
Two pitches later, after Ryu fell behind again, Cabrera hit a dribbler that went a few feet, prompting Martin’s blunder. Cabrera wound up at second base. He moved to third on Francisco Cervelli’s single, the first hit given up by Ryu with a runner in scoring position this season after opponents were 0 for 23, and scored on a single by Cole Tucker, the Pirates’ No. 8 hitter.
Pittsburgh threatened to score in the fourth inning. It started with a single and a double, putting runners on second base and third base with no outs. Pittsburgh proceeded to hit two consecutive balls in the air to the outfield, but Verdugo and Bellinger tracked them down and the Pirates declined to test the outfielders’ arms with a play at the plate. Ryu induced another flyout to Verdugo in center field to escape.
Outfield defense rescued Ryu again in the sixth inning. Bryan Reynolds, who hit a leadoff single, was at third base with two outs when Jake Elmore hit a line drive to the wall in right field. Bellinger retreated and leaped at the wall, in front of the electronic out-of-town scoreboard, to make the catch and extinguish the threat.