Hyun-Jin Ryu continues to dominate and the Dodgers power their way over the Pirates

Honeycutt noted Ryu got away with a few mistakes, but not many, in those brilliant starts. He finally didn’t Saturday. After a first inning in which he was dominant as ever, retiring the side on seven pitches with two strikeouts, Ryu began the second by falling behind 2 and 0 on Bell, who has taken the mantle from Bellinger as the hottest hitter in baseball this month. The next pitch wasn’t poorly located — it was a borderline strike down and away — but Bell stroked the ball the other way for a double anyway.