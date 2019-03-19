Dodgers lose 3-1 to Rangers in exhibition game

ON THE MOUND: Ross Stripling was dominant over four scoreless innings before exiting with two outs in the fifth after giving up a run. He was charged with two runs, five hits and a walk. He struck out four. The right-hander originally wasn’t projected to make the Dodgers’ starting rotation to start the season, but he will take Clayton Kershaw’s spot until the left-hander is deemed ready. Kershaw, who will not start on opening day as previously planned, begins the campaign on the injured list. Stripling will make his next start Sunday in the Freeway Series against the Angels. ... Scott Alexander logged a scoreless inning for the fifth time in six outings this spring. ... Kevin Quackenbush, a nonroster invitee, surrendered a run, gave up two hits and walked a batter in two-thirds of an inning.