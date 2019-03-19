Dodgers lose 3-1 to Rangers in exhibition game

Texas 3, Dodgers 1
ON THE MOUND: Ross Stripling was dominant over four scoreless innings before exiting with two outs in the fifth after giving up a run. He was charged with two runs, five hits and a walk. He struck out four. The right-hander originally wasn’t projected to make the Dodgers’ starting rotation to start the season, but he will take Clayton Kershaw’s spot until the left-hander is deemed ready. Kershaw, who will not start on opening day as previously planned, begins the campaign on the injured list. Stripling will make his next start Sunday in the Freeway Series against the Angels. ... Scott Alexander logged a scoreless inning for the fifth time in six outings this spring. ... Kevin Quackenbush, a nonroster invitee, surrendered a run, gave up two hits and walked a batter in two-thirds of an inning.
AT THE PLATE: Justin Turner was three for three with a double before exiting the game, increasing his batting average to .483 in 38 plate appearances this spring. ... Max Muncy finished 0 for 3 with a strikeout in his first game since Wednesday. Muncy had been out because of a sore right wrist. ... Infielder Brad Miller hit his second home run and is batting .350 in 22 plate appearances since signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers this spring. Barring injury, however, the veteran isn’t projected to make the opening-day roster despite the strong showing. Miller’s contract includes an opt-out he can exercise before the start of the season.
EXTRA BASES: With five games remaining in the Cactus League schedule after Monday, manager Dave Roberts said he plans to give a few regulars, including Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor, Tuesday off before playing them consistently down the stretch in Arizona.
UP NEXT: Walker Buehler will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians at Camelback Ranch. The right-hander is scheduled to work three innings or throw 45 pitches. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA.