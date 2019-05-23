Dylan Floro's worst outing as a Dodger wastes Rich Hill's strong, loud effort against Rays

The left-hander’s signature grunts, punctuating each pitch, were audible throughout the domed ballpark, enhanced by the acoustics and sparse crowd. As was the explicit language he unleashed when the Rays’ No. 3 hitter, Ji-Man Choi, dropped a two-out bunt single against the shift in the first inning. Hill added more vulgarity as he walked off the mound still enraged about the left side being left unmanned for Choi to exploit. Striking out two batters in an otherwise spotless 16-pitch inning wasn’t good enough.