Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias continues his stellar spring in victory over Reds

ON THE MOUND: Julio Urias continued his stellar spring with three scoreless innings. The left-hander allowed one hit, walked one and struck out three. He’s given up one run in nine innings in four Cactus League outings. They’ve all been starts, but Urias could begin the season in the bullpen. The chances increased when Tony Cingrani, a left-hander, was shut down for two weeks earlier this week. ...Yimi Garcia logged another shutout inning, giving him seven this spring.