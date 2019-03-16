Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias continues his stellar spring in victory over Reds

Dodgers 8, Cincinnati Reds 1
ON THE MOUND: Julio Urias continued his stellar spring with three scoreless innings. The left-hander allowed one hit, walked one and struck out three. He’s given up one run in nine innings in four Cactus League outings. They’ve all been starts, but Urias could begin the season in the bullpen. The chances increased when Tony Cingrani, a left-hander, was shut down for two weeks earlier this week. ...Yimi Garcia logged another shutout inning, giving him seven this spring.
AT THE PLATE: Outfielder Alex Verdugo, who is expected to make the opening day roster, delivered a two-run single in the eighth to initiate the scoring in the Dodgers’ eight-run eighth inning. ...Outfielder Paulo Orlando capped the scoring in the eighth inning by hitting a grand slam nearly out of Goodyear Ballpark. It was his first home run of the spring.
EXTRA BASES: The Reds fielded four former Dodgers in their starting lineup on Friday: Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Kyle Farmer and Jose Peraza. The Dodgers eventually countered with Jeter Downs, one of the prospects they acquired in the ’ blockbuster trade with the Reds. Downs entered the game at second base and later hit an RBI single.
UP NEXT: Tony Gonsolin will get the start for the Dodgers against the White Sox at Camelback Ranch on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Radio: KTNQ (Spanish).