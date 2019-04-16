Dodgers starter Rich Hill to make minor league rehab start

Russell Martin’s back injury last week shifted the catching onus onto Austin Barnes. The catcher made his sixth start in seven days Monday against the Reds. Entering the game, Barnes was two for 17 with two walks since Martin suffered his lower back injury. Rocky Gale, Martin’s replacement, was hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts and a throwing error in his only start since joining the club from triple-A Oklahoma City. Roberts said Gale will get the start Tuesday.