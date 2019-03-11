Julio Urias' strong spring continues in Dodgers' 3-1 win over Rockies

Dodgers 3, Colorado 1
ON THE MOUND: Julio Urias faced the minimum over three innings, walking a batter and striking out two. The 22-year-old left-hander has surrendered one run in six innings this spring. … Tony Cingrani, J.T. Chargois, Joe Kelly and Dylan Floro each logged a scoreless inning. It was Kelly’s first appearance since dealing with a sore back. After the outing, Kelly said he usually experiences back trouble once or twice a season, but has pitched through it and would’ve pitched through it again if it were the regular season.
AT THE PLATE: Russell Martin, playing in his first game since Feb. 26, caught five innings and went one for two. Martin had also been out with a sore back. Manager Dave Roberts said Martin is scheduled to play again Wednesday. … Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez both continued their hot springs with a hit each each. Turner, who is batting .444, smacked an RBI double while Hernandez lined a single to center field in the first inning. Hernandez is batting .423. He added a diving stop at second base to start a double play to end the first inning. … Max Muncy hit a two-run double off the center-field wall after striking out in his first two at-bats.
EXTRA BASES: Corey Seager continued at-bats in a controlled setting on the minor league side Sunday. Roberts said he expects Seager, who is coming off elbow ligament-replacement and hip surgeries, to be ready for opening day. … The Dodgers released right-hander Josh Fields. They had designated him for assignment Thursday. … Los Angeles made another round of camp cuts Sunday, including reassigning infielder Gavin Lux, one of the club’s top prospects, to minor league camp. The team optioned right-handers Yadier Alvarez and Josh Sborz, and left-hander Donnie Hart, and reassigned right-hander Mitchell White and infielder Omar Estevez to minor league camp.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to start on the mound for Los Angeles. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.