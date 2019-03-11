Julio Urias' strong spring continues in Dodgers' 3-1 win over Rockies

AT THE PLATE: Russell Martin, playing in his first game since Feb. 26, caught five innings and went one for two. Martin had also been out with a sore back. Manager Dave Roberts said Martin is scheduled to play again Wednesday. … Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez both continued their hot springs with a hit each each. Turner, who is batting .444, smacked an RBI double while Hernandez lined a single to center field in the first inning. Hernandez is batting .423. He added a diving stop at second base to start a double play to end the first inning. … Max Muncy hit a two-run double off the center-field wall after striking out in his first two at-bats.