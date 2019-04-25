Dodgers' Ross Stripling is not bothered by move to bullpen after Thursday start

“I think if you let it bother you, then it’s going to bother you,” Stripling said. “That’s an obvious statement, but you can choose to accept what it is and you’re on a team that wins 95 games and competes for a World Series and that’s pretty damn fun. If you want to be a starter, they can very well send you to triple A and you can start down there. I’d rather be in the bullpen and stay up here with these guys. So I’m not going to get fired up one way or the other about it.”