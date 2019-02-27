Dodgers' Kenta Maeda pitches a perfect inning in spring-training debut in 8-2 loss to Royals

The Dodgers fall to the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Tuesday. They are 3-1 in Cactus League games.
AT THE PLATE: Center fielder A.J. Pollock went two for two with a walk out of the leadoff spot, raising his batting average in three games. … Outfielder Shane Peterson, a nonroster invitee, hit a solo home run in the ninth inning. The Long Beach State product hasn’t played in the majors since appearing in 30 games for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.
ON THE MOUND: Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda needed seven pitches to complete a perfect inning in his spring debut. The right-hander had two strikeouts. … Right-hander Yimi Garcia struck out the three batters he faced in a perfect frame. Garcia, 28, pitched in 25 games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers last season. … Josh Sborz, who finished last season with triple-A Oklahoma City, gave up a run on a hit and three walks in one-third of an inning.
EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers’ loss Tuesday was their first in Cactus League play this spring after three straight wins to open the exhibition season.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers travel to Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz., on Wednesday to take on the Oakland Athletics at noon PST. Julio Urias will start on the mound for the Dodgers in his spring debut.