Dodgers' Kenta Maeda pitches a perfect inning in spring-training debut in 8-2 loss to Royals

ON THE MOUND: Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda needed seven pitches to complete a perfect inning in his spring debut. The right-hander had two strikeouts. … Right-hander Yimi Garcia struck out the three batters he faced in a perfect frame. Garcia, 28, pitched in 25 games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers last season. … Josh Sborz, who finished last season with triple-A Oklahoma City, gave up a run on a hit and three walks in one-third of an inning.