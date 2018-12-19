Dodgers have a surplus of starting pitchers that could work to their advantage

“I think that Clayton feels that there's more in there,” said Roberts, who added Kershaw has been working with Dodgers strength and conditioning coach Brandon McDaniel. “We do, medically. And so it's just going to make him that much better and the trust to execute a fastball glove-side. I think that confidence that he can touch 92, 93 consistently, it's going to make it that much tougher and make the slider that much better too. He's pretty set he wants to see that number tick up.”