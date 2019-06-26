Rough start to Tony Gonsolin's major league debut costs Dodgers

The latest rookie to debut for the Dodgers took the mound Wednesday and was greeted with a dizzying flurry featuring some bad luck, shoddy defense and a costly mistake within four batters.
It took that long for the Arizona Diamondbacks to score four runs with one ball hit out of the infield off Tony Gonsolin in his first major league outing, and the Dodgers never recovered in an 8-2 loss.
The disastrous start began with Jarrod Dyson laying a bunt down with two strikes against the shift. After Dyson stole second base, Tim Locastro followed with an infield single on a groundball to first baseman Joc Pederson. The next batter, David Peralta, also hit a groundball to Pederson, a first baseman for all of six days at the professional level. The routine grounder bounced off Pederson’s glove for an error and Dyson scored.
Five pitches later, Gonsolin misplaced a 95-mph fastball and Eduardo Escobar crushed it over the right-field fence for a three-run home run. Gonsolin had two strikes on each of the first four batters and yet all four scored.
Poor defense cost Los Angeles twice more. In the second inning, shortstop Chris Taylor’s throw sailed over Pederson’s head, allowing the leadoff hitter to reach base. The Diamondbacks (41-41) eventually tacked on an unearned run against Gonsolin. In the fifth inning, Pederson botched another groundball to let the leadoff batter reach. The Diamondbacks would go on to score two runs, one earned, to take an 8-2 lead.
Gonsolin, the Dodgers’ minor league pitcher of the year last season, learned he was joining the big-league club from Oklahoma City manager Travis Barbary on Sunday. The early notification — he wasn’t scheduled to pitch until Wednesday — gave him Tuesday to familiarize himself with the team.
“All the emotion kind of flooded me at once,” said Gonsolin, a ninth-round draft pick in 2016. “It was nice to have yesterday as a full day to kind of soak it all in.”
The last time the 24-year-old Gonsonlin was with the Dodgers was spring training, when he tossed nine scoreless innings in Cactus League games, leaving an impression on the organization. But his ascension was stymied when he strained his oblique after his second start with Oklahoma City. He missed the next five weeks and was forced to slowly build his stamina.
Gonsolin logged 16 innings in five starts upon his return from the injured list. He threw a season-high 77 pitches in a five-inning effort last Thursday. He needed that many pitches to get through four innings Wednesday. He allowed six runs — four earned — on six hits and didn’t issue a walk, giving the Dodgers (55-27) important innings a day after they pieced together a win with five pitchers. At the plate, Gonsolin, a two-way player at St. Mary’s, cracked a groundball up the middle for the Dodgers’ first hit off right-hander Taylor Clarke in the third inning and lined out to right field.
Taylor’s sacrifice fly scored Cody Bellinger in the second inning and Bellinger whacked a solo home run to straightaway center field in the fourth. The home run was his 26th, surpassing his total from last season. That was all the Dodgers could muster before catcher Russell Martin took the mound in the eighth inning for his second pitching appearance this season. The veteran struck out Christian Walker with a 90-mph fastball and needed just eight pitches to set the Diamondbacks down in order and keep his 0.00 ERA intact. Martin also pitched a one, two, three inning against the Diamondbacks on March 30 in the season-opening series.