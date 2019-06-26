Rough start to Tony Gonsolin's major league debut costs Dodgers

Taylor’s sacrifice fly scored Cody Bellinger in the second inning and Bellinger whacked a solo home run to straightaway center field in the fourth. The home run was his 26th, surpassing his total from last season. That was all the Dodgers could muster before catcher Russell Martin took the mound in the eighth inning for his second pitching appearance this season. The veteran struck out Christian Walker with a 90-mph fastball and needed just eight pitches to set the Diamondbacks down in order and keep his 0.00 ERA intact. Martin also pitched a one, two, three inning against the Diamondbacks on March 30 in the season-opening series.