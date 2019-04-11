Sloppy Dodgers waste three homers, lose fourth in a row to Cardinals

The trouble began with their starting pitcher. Walker Buehler lasted just four innings, surrendering five runs on five hits. He has failed to pitch beyond the fifth inning in each of his three starts after a limited spring training in which he pitched in one Cactus League game. The baton was passed to a bullpen that stumbled again with no help from a shoddy defense as errors led to Cardinals runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The gaffes increased the Dodgers’ deficit to four, a total the offense couldn’t dent against a Cardinals bullpen that allowed two baserunners — both on singles — over the final five innings