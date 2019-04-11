Sloppy Dodgers waste three homers, lose fourth in a row to Cardinals

Unlike their first three games at Busch Stadium this week, the Dodgers didn’t encounter trouble generating runs Thursday. They scored plenty while looking to avoid a four-game series sweep against the St. Louis Cardinals. But problems surfaced in just about every other department in an 11-7 loss.
The trouble began with their starting pitcher. Walker Buehler lasted just four innings, surrendering five runs on five hits. He has failed to pitch beyond the fifth inning in each of his three starts after a limited spring training in which he pitched in one Cactus League game. The baton was passed to a bullpen that stumbled again with no help from a shoddy defense as errors led to Cardinals runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The gaffes increased the Dodgers’ deficit to four, a total the offense couldn’t dent against a Cardinals bullpen that allowed two baserunners — both on singles — over the final five innings
To top off the misery, shortstop Corey Seager exited the game in the fourth inning shortly after getting hit by a pitch. The Dodgers announced he departed with a left hamstring contusion.
The last time Buehler pitched at Busch Stadium, on Sept. 14, 2018, he fooled around with his slider grip in the bullpen minutes before the game. Always willing to experiment and adjust on the fly, Buehler found something he liked and carried the modification into the game. With the pitch at his disposal, he recorded his best performance as a major leaguer up to that point during a breakout second half to conclude his rookie season.
He struck out Matt Carpenter swinging with his final pitch, a 98 mph fastball, to finish off eight scoreless innings in a crucial win en route to the Dodgers storming from behind to claim a sixth straight division title.
“We needed that series,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Thursday’s game. “Now we need one game.”
Buehler was not the same pitcher Thursday. He was erratic and hittable. He provided an encouraging 14-pitch first inning, retiring the Cardinals in order with two strikeouts. He extended the momentum to the top of the second inning with his bat when he crushed a 92 mph fastball to the opposite field for a home run off Michael Wacha, who gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Buehler couldn’t control his grin as he rounded the bases for his first extra-base hit as a professional. He became the 12th Dodger to homer this season — David Freese became the 11th earlier in the inning.
Then disaster erupted in the bottom of the frame.
Jose Martinez and Tyler O’Neill singled to commence Buehler’s mess, and Jedd Gyorko walked to load the bases. Buehler took it from there, plunking Harrison Bader to push a run home before Matt Wieters delivered a sacrifice fly. Buehler later unloaded a wild pitch that bounced to the Cardinals’ dugout — far enough from catcher Rocky Gale for both Gyorko and Bader, one of the fastest players in the majors, to scamper home.
The Dodgers quickly answered with their own four-run output in the top of the third inning. After Turner singled and Seager doubled, A.J. Pollock lifted a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Freese, perhaps playing in his final game in his hometown, where he became a hero for his playoff performance in 2011, extended the inning with a two-out RBI single. Enrique Hernandez followed with a two-run blast that cleared the Dodgers’ bullpen beyond the left field wall.
Buehler didn’t emerge for the fifth inning after throwing 85 pitches. It was on Pedro Baez to protect the Dodgers’ 7-5 lead. He faltered. The Cardinals saturated the bases with three consecutive singles and Bader was hit again with the bases loaded. Baez got ahead 0-2 on Wieters, but the catcher lined a two-run single to left field anyway, giving the Cardinals the lead again. The margin doubled when Max Muncy bobbled what should have been an inning-ending groundout from Kolten Wang. Instead, Bader scored.
The Dodgers’ sloppiness spilled into the sixth inning, which began with Paul DeJong working a walk and scoring on Jose Martinez’s double. Martinez advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored when Gale, who was making his first major league start since 2017, had his throw sail into left field.