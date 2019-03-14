Dodgers let lead slip away in 10-7 exhibition loss to White Sox

ON THE MOUND: Ross Stripling was charged with two runs over 32/3 innings. He gave up two hits, walked two, and struck out two before exiting with runners on the corners and two outs in the fourth inning. The White Sox added a run to Stripling’s ledger when reliever Luis Vasquez threw a wild pitch to the next batter. Stripling threw 62 pitches. ... Kenley Jansen gave up two hits in a scoreless inning. He had one strikeout. He hasn’t given up a run this spring. ... Joe Kelly followed with a scoreless inning. ... Minor leaguers Yordy Cabrera and Parker Curry combined to give up eight runs and five hits, four walks and five wild pitches in the eighth inning.