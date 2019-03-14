Dodgers let lead slip away in 10-7 exhibition loss to White Sox

The Dodgers fall to the Chicago White Sox 10-7 on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch. They are 9-8-1 in Cactus League play.
ON THE MOUND: Ross Stripling was charged with two runs over 32/3 innings. He gave up two hits, walked two, and struck out two before exiting with runners on the corners and two outs in the fourth inning. The White Sox added a run to Stripling’s ledger when reliever Luis Vasquez threw a wild pitch to the next batter. Stripling threw 62 pitches. ... Kenley Jansen gave up two hits in a scoreless inning. He had one strikeout. He hasn’t given up a run this spring. ... Joe Kelly followed with a scoreless inning. ... Minor leaguers Yordy Cabrera and Parker Curry combined to give up eight runs and five hits, four walks and five wild pitches in the eighth inning.
AT THE PLATE: Cody Bellinger and Russell Martin hit consecutive home runs against left-hander Manny Banuelos in the fourth inning. ... Bellinger’s was a two-run shot. Bellinger batted .226 with six home runs and a .681 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 210 plate appearances against left-handers last season. ... Enrique Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning. It was his third home run of the spring. All three have come with two strikes.
EXTRA BASES: Jeter Downs appeared in his first Cactus League game of the spring when he entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. Downs, 20, was one of the two minor leaguers the Dodgers acquired in the trade that sent Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Matt Kemp to the Cincinnati Reds in December. Baseball America ranked Downs, a middle infielder, as the Dodgers’ No. 13 prospect.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers have a split-squad, day-night doubleheader Thursday. Cincinnativisits Camelback Ranch in the 1 p.m. game. Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the Dodgers. The rest of the Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m. Kenta Maeda gets the start for the Dodgers.