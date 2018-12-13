Dodgers sign Joe Kelly to bolster their bullpen

This time, Los Angeles had to outspend the Red Sox, who acquired the hard-throwing righty from the St. Louis Cardinals at the non-waiver trade deadline in 2014. Off the field, Boston valued Kelly’s presence in the clubhouse. On it, Kelly features a fastball that reached 101.2 mph last season and a wicked wipeout slider. When he harnesses the explosive stuff, he can dominate, something the Dodgers witnessed when he tossed six scoreless innings and struck out 10 batters without a walk in the World Series. He will become the second pitcher in history to win a World Series and begin the next season with the losing team, joining Don Gullett, who went from the Cincinnati Reds in 1976 to the New York Yankees in 1977.