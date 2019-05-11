Major league bullpens faltering under heavy load created by short starts

The life of a reliever has always been volatile. But they’ve been especially vulnerable in the first six weeks of 2019. The era of complete games ended long ago. The concept of even the seven-inning start is a relic. As baseball drifts further and further from reliance on starting pitchers, the burden on bullpens has begun to dampen their performance. It is soon to call it a crisis, but relievers are on pace for their worst performance in two decades.