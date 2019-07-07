Dodgers coach Dino Ebel will pitch to Joc Pederson in Home Run Derby

Corey Seager and A.J. Pollock both started for the Class-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday as part of their rehabilitation assignments from injuries. Seager, who was playing his first rehab game, went two for two with an RBI. Pollock, who was playing his second rehab game, went hitless for a second straight night. “I heard both guys came out if it well, healthy,” Roberts said.