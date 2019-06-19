Dodgers’ Joc Pederson taking crash course in playing first base

Roberts said Scott Alexander is slated to throw off a mound by the end of the week and begin a rehab assignment next week. The left-handed reliever has been on the injured list with left forearm inflammation since June 11. .... Pollock will join the Dodgers in Arizona next week to continue his rehab program and remain there when the club moves on to Colorado to take at-bats at the Dodgers’ spring training facility. Roberts said he expects Pollock, who is out with an elbow infection, to play in rehab games through the All-Star break.