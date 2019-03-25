Dodgers sign Justin Grimm in hopes of bolstering bullpen

Enrique Hernandez will be the team’s primary second baseman after spending four seasons as a super-utility player, but Roberts projected utility man Chris Taylor, who will play shortstop, second base, left field and center field, to get a comparable amount of plate appearances. “To have a guy we can plug and play like Chris is huge for us,” Roberts said. … Rich Hill, diagnosed last week with a knee ligament strain, has been outfitted with a brace that will allow him to play catch, but it will be at least two weeks before the left-hander returns to a mound.