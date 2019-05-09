Stat corner: Dodgers' Justin Turner should be happy April is over

Justin Turner started the season in a power slump, causing many to wonder what was wrong. The problem: It was April. Now it’s May. He hates April. A look at Turner’s home runs (and slugging percentage) each month in his career:
March/April: 3 (.378)
May: 15 (.438)
June: 25 (.511)
July: 14 (.461)
August: 24 (.484)
September/October: 17 (.487)
So, as you can see, April is his arch-enemy.
While we are speaking about May, is 15 home runs in May a lot? Since the team moved to L.A., these Dodgers hit the most home runs in May in their career:
Raul Mondesi, 44 (719 plate appearances)
Eric Karros, 44 (1,140)
Ron Cey, 42 (1,084)
Steve Garvey, 39 (1,207)
Pedro Guerrero, 31 (761)
Willie Davis, 30 (1,512)
Mike Piazza, 27 (500)
Shawn Green, 26 (583)
Dusty Baker, 25 (869)
Andre Ethier, 24 (945)
Joe Ferguson, 24 (500)
Ron Fairly, 22 (893)
Frank Howard, 20 (408)
Yasiel Puig, 20 (385)
Reggie Smith, 20 (385)
The active Dodger with the most homers in May is Joc Pederson, with 17. Turner, who hit one May home run for the New York Mets, is tied at 28th with 14 Dodgers homers in May.