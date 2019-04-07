Dodgers' Kenley Jansen records save against Rockies in first game at Coors Field since heart procedure

Kenley Jansen emerged from the visiting team’s bullpen in the Dodgers’ 7-2 win at Coors Field on Saturday night to pitch in another high-leverage spot to record another four-out save, and rescue the Dodgers once again. But this outing was different. This was his first appearance in this ballpark’s thin air since last June, since before an irregular heartbeat prompted a rush to a hospital last August and derailed his 2018 season. He hadn’t returned to Colorado until the Dodgers arrived for this three-game series, after an offseason procedure remedied his condition and doctors cleared him. This was different.