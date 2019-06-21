Dodgers slugger Max Muncy is known for his mild side

Muncy went 1 for 3 against Bumgarner on the night and 1 for 4 overall before exiting the game with a contusion after fouling a ball off his ankle. It was hardly surprising that Muncy-Bumgarner II lacked the climactic thrill of the original. While “Mad Bum” was a natural in the role of instigator the first time around, Muncy’s rendition of “Mad Max” was a break from his normal character.