Phillies elevate from also-rans to favorites in NL East

By
Mar 22, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper swings at a pitch during an exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 9. (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

A look at every team in the National League East and their 2019 predicted order of finish.

1. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2018 | 80-82, 3rd in East

Last year in playoffs | 2011

No team loaded up this winter like the Phillies. They broke records with their 13-year, $330-million contract for Bryce Harper. They won the sweepstakes for catcher J.T. Realmuto. They also added shortstop Jean Segura, outfielder Andrew McCutchen and reliever David Robertson. Kept out of the playoffs since 2011, they might be the favorites to win the East.

2019 Philadelphia Phillies

Projected batting order

Player Position
Player1. Andrew McCutchen PositionRight field
Player2. Jean Segura PositionShortstop
Player3. Bryce Harper PositionLeft field
Player4. Rhys Hoskins PositionFirst base
Player5. J.T. Realmuto PositionCatcher
Player6. Odubel Herrera PositionCenter field
Player7. Maikel Franco PositionThird base
Player8. Cesar Hernandez PositionSecond base

Pitching

Pitching rotation Throws
Pitching rotationAaron Nola ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationJake Arrieta ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationNick Pivetta ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationVince Velasquez ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationZach Elfin ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationCloser Throws
Pitching rotationDavid Robertson ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationSetup Throws
Pitching rotationSeranthony Dominguez ThrowsRight-handed

2. WASHINGTON NATIONALS

2018 | 82-80, 2nd in East

Last year in playoffs | 2017

The perpetual underachievers, unable to get past the first round of the playoffs since moving to Washington, were undaunted this winter when facing Bryce Harper’s departure. The team responded by doling out $140 million to pitcher Patrick Corbin, while acquiring catchers Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes to shore up their receiving. They still boast phenomenal talent in pitcher Max Scherzer and budding star outfielder Juan Soto.

2019 Washington Nationals

Projected batting order

Player Position
Player1. Adam Eaton PositionRight field
Player2. Trea Turner PositionShortstop
Player3. Anthony Rendon PositionThird base
Player4. Juan Soto PositionLeft field
Player5. Ryan Zimmerman PositionFirst base
Player6. Brian Dozier PositionSecond base
Player7. Yan Gomes PositionCatcher
Player8. Victor Robles PositionCenter field

Pitching

Pitching rotation Throws
Pitching rotationMax Scherzer ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationStephen Strasburg ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationPatrick Corbin ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationAnibal Sanchez ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationJeremy Hellickson ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationCloser Throws
Pitching rotationSean Doolittle ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationSetup Throws
Pitching rotationTrevor Rosenthal ThrowsRight-handed

3. NEW YORK METS

2018 | 77-85, 4th in East

Last year in playoffs | 2016

The arrival of new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, the former high-powered agent with CAA, infused life into the wayward franchise. Van Wagenen retooled the roster over the winter, adding all-star closer Edwin Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano in a trade with Seattle. With Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard headlining their rotation, the Mets will try to ride their pitching back into the playoffs.

2019 New York Mets

Projected batting order

Player Position
Player1. Brandon Nimmo PositionCenter field
Player2. Michael Conforto PositionRight field
Player3. Robinson Cano PositionSecond base
Player4. Wilson Ramos PositionCenter
Player5. Jeff McNeil PositionThird base
Player6. Dom Smith PositionFirst base
Player7. Juan Lagares PositionLeft field
Player8. Amed Rosario PositionShortstop

Pitching

Pitching rotation Throws
Pitching rotationJacob deGrom ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationNoah Syndergaard ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationZack Wheeler ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationSteven Matz ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationJason Vargas ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationCloser Throws
Pitching rotationEdwin Diaz ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationSetup Throws
Pitching rotationJeurys Familia ThrowsRight-handed

ATLANTA BRAVES

2018 | 90-72, 1st in East

Last year in playoffs | 2018

The Braves surprised the industry by winning 90 games and the National League East in 2018, buoyed to the top of the division by the emergence of National League Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuña Jr. Despite the success, the team largely stood pat this offseason as the rest of the East loaded up. Outside of a one-year contract for former MVP Josh Donaldson, the Braves are banking on repeat performances from their young players.

2019 Atlanta Braves

Projected batting order

Player Position
Player1. Ender Inciarte PositionCenter field
Player2. Josh Donaldson PositionThird base
Player3. Freddie Freeman PositionFirst base
Player4. Ronald Acuña, Jr. PositionLeft field
Player5. Nick Markakis PositionRight field
Player6. Ozzie Albies PositionSecond base
Player7. Brian McCann PositionCatcher
Player8. Dansby Swanson PositionShortstop

Pitching

Pitching rotation Throws
Pitching rotationJulio Teheran ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationKevin Gausman ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationSean Newcomb ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationTouki Toussaint ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationMike Foltynewicz ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationCloser Throws
Pitching rotationA.J. Minter ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationSetup Throws
Pitching rotationArodys Vizcaino ThrowsRigh-handed

MIAMI MARLINS

2018 | 63-98, 5th in East

Last year in playoffs | 2003

Under the leadership of Derek Jeter, the Marlins remain in a perpetual rebuild. The latest star to be shipped out of town was catcher J.T. Realmuto, who joined an exodus begun the previous winter with the trades of outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich. Former Dodgers manager Don Mattingly must prepare for another season in his division’s basement.

2019 Miami Marlins

Projected batting order

Player Position
Player1. Curtis Granderson PositionLeft field
Player2. Brian Anderson PositionThird base
Player3. Neil Walker PositionFirst base
Player4. Starlin Castro PositionSecond base
Player5. Peter O’Brien PositionRight field
Player6. Lewis Brinson PositionCenter field
Player7. JT Riddle PositionShortstop
Player8. Jorge Alfaro PositionCatcher

Pitching

Pitching rotation Throws
Pitching rotationJose Ureña ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationWei-Yin Chen ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationDan Straily ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationTrevor Richards ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationPablo Lopez ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationCloser Throws
Pitching rotationDrew Steckenrider ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationSetup Throws
Pitching rotationAdam Conley ThrowsLeft-handed
