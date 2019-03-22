Phillies elevate from also-rans to favorites in NL East

The Braves surprised the industry by winning 90 games and the National League East in 2018, buoyed to the top of the division by the emergence of National League Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuña Jr. Despite the success, the team largely stood pat this offseason as the rest of the East loaded up. Outside of a one-year contract for former MVP Josh Donaldson, the Braves are banking on repeat performances from their young players.