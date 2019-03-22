Phillies elevate from also-rans to favorites in NL East

A look at every team in the National League East and their 2019 predicted order of finish.
1. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
2018 | 80-82, 3rd in East
Last year in playoffs | 2011
No team loaded up this winter like the Phillies. They broke records with their 13-year, $330-million contract for Bryce Harper. They won the sweepstakes for catcher J.T. Realmuto. They also added shortstop Jean Segura, outfielder Andrew McCutchen and reliever David Robertson. Kept out of the playoffs since 2011, they might be the favorites to win the East.
2019 Philadelphia Phillies
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Andrew McCutchen
|PositionRight field
|Player2. Jean Segura
|PositionShortstop
|Player3. Bryce Harper
|PositionLeft field
|Player4. Rhys Hoskins
|PositionFirst base
|Player5. J.T. Realmuto
|PositionCatcher
|Player6. Odubel Herrera
|PositionCenter field
|Player7. Maikel Franco
|PositionThird base
|Player8. Cesar Hernandez
|PositionSecond base
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationAaron Nola
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJake Arrieta
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationNick Pivetta
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationVince Velasquez
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationZach Elfin
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationDavid Robertson
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationSeranthony Dominguez
|ThrowsRight-handed
2. WASHINGTON NATIONALS
2018 | 82-80, 2nd in East
Last year in playoffs | 2017
The perpetual underachievers, unable to get past the first round of the playoffs since moving to Washington, were undaunted this winter when facing Bryce Harper’s departure. The team responded by doling out $140 million to pitcher Patrick Corbin, while acquiring catchers Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes to shore up their receiving. They still boast phenomenal talent in pitcher Max Scherzer and budding star outfielder Juan Soto.
2019 Washington Nationals
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Adam Eaton
|PositionRight field
|Player2. Trea Turner
|PositionShortstop
|Player3. Anthony Rendon
|PositionThird base
|Player4. Juan Soto
|PositionLeft field
|Player5. Ryan Zimmerman
|PositionFirst base
|Player6. Brian Dozier
|PositionSecond base
|Player7. Yan Gomes
|PositionCatcher
|Player8. Victor Robles
|PositionCenter field
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationMax Scherzer
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationStephen Strasburg
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationPatrick Corbin
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationAnibal Sanchez
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJeremy Hellickson
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationSean Doolittle
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationTrevor Rosenthal
|ThrowsRight-handed
3. NEW YORK METS
2018 | 77-85, 4th in East
Last year in playoffs | 2016
The arrival of new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, the former high-powered agent with CAA, infused life into the wayward franchise. Van Wagenen retooled the roster over the winter, adding all-star closer Edwin Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano in a trade with Seattle. With Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard headlining their rotation, the Mets will try to ride their pitching back into the playoffs.
2019 New York Mets
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Brandon Nimmo
|PositionCenter field
|Player2. Michael Conforto
|PositionRight field
|Player3. Robinson Cano
|PositionSecond base
|Player4. Wilson Ramos
|PositionCenter
|Player5. Jeff McNeil
|PositionThird base
|Player6. Dom Smith
|PositionFirst base
|Player7. Juan Lagares
|PositionLeft field
|Player8. Amed Rosario
|PositionShortstop
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJacob deGrom
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationNoah Syndergaard
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationZack Wheeler
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSteven Matz
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationJason Vargas
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationEdwin Diaz
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJeurys Familia
|ThrowsRight-handed
ATLANTA BRAVES
2018 | 90-72, 1st in East
Last year in playoffs | 2018
The Braves surprised the industry by winning 90 games and the National League East in 2018, buoyed to the top of the division by the emergence of National League Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuña Jr. Despite the success, the team largely stood pat this offseason as the rest of the East loaded up. Outside of a one-year contract for former MVP Josh Donaldson, the Braves are banking on repeat performances from their young players.
2019 Atlanta Braves
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Ender Inciarte
|PositionCenter field
|Player2. Josh Donaldson
|PositionThird base
|Player3. Freddie Freeman
|PositionFirst base
|Player4. Ronald Acuña, Jr.
|PositionLeft field
|Player5. Nick Markakis
|PositionRight field
|Player6. Ozzie Albies
|PositionSecond base
|Player7. Brian McCann
|PositionCatcher
|Player8. Dansby Swanson
|PositionShortstop
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJulio Teheran
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationKevin Gausman
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSean Newcomb
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationTouki Toussaint
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationMike Foltynewicz
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationA.J. Minter
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationArodys Vizcaino
|ThrowsRigh-handed
MIAMI MARLINS
2018 | 63-98, 5th in East
Last year in playoffs | 2003
Under the leadership of Derek Jeter, the Marlins remain in a perpetual rebuild. The latest star to be shipped out of town was catcher J.T. Realmuto, who joined an exodus begun the previous winter with the trades of outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich. Former Dodgers manager Don Mattingly must prepare for another season in his division’s basement.
2019 Miami Marlins
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Curtis Granderson
|PositionLeft field
|Player2. Brian Anderson
|PositionThird base
|Player3. Neil Walker
|PositionFirst base
|Player4. Starlin Castro
|PositionSecond base
|Player5. Peter O’Brien
|PositionRight field
|Player6. Lewis Brinson
|PositionCenter field
|Player7. JT Riddle
|PositionShortstop
|Player8. Jorge Alfaro
|PositionCatcher
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJose Ureña
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationWei-Yin Chen
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationDan Straily
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationTrevor Richards
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationPablo Lopez
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationDrew Steckenrider
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationAdam Conley
|ThrowsLeft-handed