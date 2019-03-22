Dodgers positioned to win another NL West title

The Rockies came close to ending the Dodgers’ six-year reign atop the National League West last season, only to fall in Game 163 at Dodger Stadium. Colorado has made the wild-card game in each of the previous two seasons, riding pitching rather than offense to get there. Can Kyle Freeland and German Marquez repeat their performances on the mound in 2019? That will be the key question as they once more toil in the high altitude at Coors Field.