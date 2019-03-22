Dodgers positioned to win another NL West title

A look at every team in the National League West and their 2019 predicted order of finish.
1. LOS ANGELES DODGERS
2018 | 92-71, 1st in West
Last year in playoffs | 2018
You know the history: The team has gone three full decades without winning a title. They’ve never been closer than they were in 2017 and 2018, when they fell in back-to-back World Series. They won’t face much pressure from their division, even with Clayton Kershaw nursing a sore shoulder. Will this be the year?
2019 Los Angeles Dodgers
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. AJ Pollock
|PositionCenter field
|Player2. Corey Seager
|PositionShortstop
|Player3. Justin Turner
|PositionThird base
|Player4. Max Muncy
|PositionFirst base
|Player5. Cody Bellinger
|PositionRight field
|Player6. Chris Taylor
|PositionSecond base
|Player7. Joc Pederson
|PositionLeft field
|Player8. Austin Barnes
|PositionCatcher
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationRich Hill
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationHyun-Jin Ryu
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationKenta Maeda
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationRoss Stripling
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationWalker Buehler
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationKenley Jansen
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJoe Kelly
|ThrowsRight-handed
2. COLORADO ROCKIES
2018 | 91-72, 2nd in West
Last year in playoffs | 2018
The Rockies came close to ending the Dodgers’ six-year reign atop the National League West last season, only to fall in Game 163 at Dodger Stadium. Colorado has made the wild-card game in each of the previous two seasons, riding pitching rather than offense to get there. Can Kyle Freeland and German Marquez repeat their performances on the mound in 2019? That will be the key question as they once more toil in the high altitude at Coors Field.
2019 Colorado Rockies
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Charlie Blackmon
|PositionRight field
|Player2. Nolan Arenado
|PositionThird base
|Player3. Daniel Murphy
|PositionFirst base
|Player4. Trevor Story
|PositionShortstop
|Player5. David Dahl
|PositionLeft field
|Player6. Ian Desmond
|PositionCenter field
|Player7. Ryan McMahon
|PositionSecond base
|Player8. Chris Iannetta
|PositionCatcher
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationKyle Freeland
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationGerman Marquez
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJon Gray
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationTyler Anderson
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationAntonio Senzatela
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationWade Davis
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationSeung Hwan Oh
|ThrowsRight-handed
3. SAN DIEGO PADRES
2018 | 66-96, 5th in West
Last year in playoffs | 2006
San Diego made a $300-million investment in the prospect of contending when they signed Manny Machado this spring. Machado, first baseman Eric Hosmer and second baseman Ian Kinsler will be the veterans in a lineup of prospects. The team might not challenge the Dodgers in 2019, but their future looks brighter. All it cost was $300 million.
2019 San Diego Padres
Projected batting order
|1. Ian Kinsler
|Second base
|1. Ian Kinsler2. Eric Hosmer
|Second baseFirst base
|1. Ian Kinsler3. Manny Machado
|Second baseThird base
|1. Ian Kinsler4. Wil Myers
|Second baseLeft field
|1. Ian Kinsler5. Hunter Renfroe
|Second baseRight field
|1. Ian Kinsler6. Franchy Cordero
|Second baseCenter field
|1. Ian Kinsler7. Luis Urias
|Second baseShortstop
|1. Ian Kinsler8. Austin Hedges
|Second baseCatcher
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJoey Lucchesi
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationChris Paddack
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationMatt Strahm
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationEriLauer
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationBryan Mitchell
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationKirby Yates
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationCraig Stammen
|ThrowsRight-handed
4. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
2018 | 73-89, 4th in West
Last year in playoffs | 2016
The arrival of former Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi instigated a winter of upheaval for a franchise still showing off three championships from earlier this decade. The Giants have fallen on hard times in recent years, but Zaidi wasted little time transforming the 40-man roster, using the tactics that aided the Dodgers during his tenure. More tumult is on the way: San Francisco could trade franchise pillar Madison Bumgarner by the July 31 deadline.
2019 San Francisco Giants
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Steven Duggar
|PositionCenter field
|Player2. Joe Panik
|PositionSecond base
|Player3. Buster Posey
|PositionCatcher
|Player4. Brandon Belt
|PositionFirst base
|Player5. Evan Longoria
|PositionThird base
|Player6. Brandon Crawford
|PositionShortstop
|Player7. Mac Williamson
|PositionLeft field
|Player8. Gerardo Parra
|PositionRight field
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationMadison Bumgarner
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationJeff Samardzija
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationDerek Holland
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationDereck Rodriguez
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationDrew Pomeranz
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationMark Melancon
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationTony Watson
|ThrowsLeft-handed
5. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
2018 | 103-59, 1st in West
Last year in playoffs | 2017
The front office of Mike Hazen effectively let the team’s core disperse over the winter. He traded Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals. He let Patrick Corbin sign with the Nationals. A.J. Pollock defected to the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks aren’t aiming for a lengthy rebuild, but they aren’t likely to contend in 2019.
2019 Arizona Diamondbacks
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Ketel Marte
|PositionCenter field
|Player2. Eduardo Escobar
|PositionThird base
|Player3. David Peralta
|PositionLeft field
|Player4. Steven Souza, Jr.
|PositionRight field
|Player5. Jake Lamb
|PositionFirst base
|Player6. Wilmer Flores
|PositionSecond base
|Player7. Nick Ahmed
|PositionShortstop
|Player8. Carson Kelly
|PositionCatcher
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationZack Greinke
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationRobbie Ray
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationZack Godley
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationLuke Weaver
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationMerrill Kelly
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationArchie Bradley
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationYoshihisa Hirano
|ThrowsRight-handed