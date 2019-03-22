Advertisement

Dodgers positioned to win another NL West title

By
Mar 22, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy tosses the ball during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants on March 4. (Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)

A look at every team in the National League West and their 2019 predicted order of finish.

1. LOS ANGELES DODGERS

2018 | 92-71, 1st in West

Last year in playoffs | 2018

You know the history: The team has gone three full decades without winning a title. They’ve never been closer than they were in 2017 and 2018, when they fell in back-to-back World Series. They won’t face much pressure from their division, even with Clayton Kershaw nursing a sore shoulder. Will this be the year?

2019 Los Angeles Dodgers

Projected batting order

Player Position
Player1. AJ Pollock PositionCenter field
Player2. Corey Seager PositionShortstop
Player3. Justin Turner PositionThird base
Player4. Max Muncy PositionFirst base
Player5. Cody Bellinger PositionRight field
Player6. Chris Taylor PositionSecond base
Player7. Joc Pederson PositionLeft field
Player8. Austin Barnes PositionCatcher

Pitching

Pitching rotation Throws
Pitching rotationRich Hill ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationHyun-Jin Ryu ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationKenta Maeda ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationRoss Stripling ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationWalker Buehler ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationCloser Throws
Pitching rotationKenley Jansen ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationSetup Throws
Pitching rotationJoe Kelly ThrowsRight-handed

2. COLORADO ROCKIES

2018 | 91-72, 2nd in West

Last year in playoffs | 2018

The Rockies came close to ending the Dodgers’ six-year reign atop the National League West last season, only to fall in Game 163 at Dodger Stadium. Colorado has made the wild-card game in each of the previous two seasons, riding pitching rather than offense to get there. Can Kyle Freeland and German Marquez repeat their performances on the mound in 2019? That will be the key question as they once more toil in the high altitude at Coors Field.

2019 Colorado Rockies

Projected batting order

Player Position
Player1. Charlie Blackmon PositionRight field
Player2. Nolan Arenado PositionThird base
Player3. Daniel Murphy PositionFirst base
Player4. Trevor Story PositionShortstop
Player5. David Dahl PositionLeft field
Player6. Ian Desmond PositionCenter field
Player7. Ryan McMahon PositionSecond base
Player8. Chris Iannetta PositionCatcher

Pitching

Pitching rotation Throws
Pitching rotationKyle Freeland ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationGerman Marquez ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationJon Gray ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationTyler Anderson ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationAntonio Senzatela ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationCloser Throws
Pitching rotationWade Davis ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationSetup Throws
Pitching rotationSeung Hwan Oh ThrowsRight-handed

3. SAN DIEGO PADRES

2018 | 66-96, 5th in West

Last year in playoffs | 2006

San Diego made a $300-million investment in the prospect of contending when they signed Manny Machado this spring. Machado, first baseman Eric Hosmer and second baseman Ian Kinsler will be the veterans in a lineup of prospects. The team might not challenge the Dodgers in 2019, but their future looks brighter. All it cost was $300 million.

2019 San Diego Padres

Projected batting order

1. Ian Kinsler Second base
1. Ian Kinsler2. Eric Hosmer Second baseFirst base
1. Ian Kinsler3. Manny Machado Second baseThird base
1. Ian Kinsler4. Wil Myers Second baseLeft field
1. Ian Kinsler5. Hunter Renfroe Second baseRight field
1. Ian Kinsler6. Franchy Cordero Second baseCenter field
1. Ian Kinsler7. Luis Urias Second baseShortstop
1. Ian Kinsler8. Austin Hedges Second baseCatcher

Pitching

Pitching rotation Throws
Pitching rotationJoey Lucchesi ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationChris Paddack ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationMatt Strahm ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationEriLauer ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationBryan Mitchell ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationCloser Throws
Pitching rotationKirby Yates ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationSetup Throws
Pitching rotationCraig Stammen ThrowsRight-handed

4. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2018 | 73-89, 4th in West

Last year in playoffs | 2016

The arrival of former Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi instigated a winter of upheaval for a franchise still showing off three championships from earlier this decade. The Giants have fallen on hard times in recent years, but Zaidi wasted little time transforming the 40-man roster, using the tactics that aided the Dodgers during his tenure. More tumult is on the way: San Francisco could trade franchise pillar Madison Bumgarner by the July 31 deadline.

2019 San Francisco Giants

Projected batting order

Player Position
Player1. Steven Duggar PositionCenter field
Player2. Joe Panik PositionSecond base
Player3. Buster Posey PositionCatcher
Player4. Brandon Belt PositionFirst base
Player5. Evan Longoria PositionThird base
Player6. Brandon Crawford PositionShortstop
Player7. Mac Williamson PositionLeft field
Player8. Gerardo Parra PositionRight field

Pitching

Pitching rotation Throws
Pitching rotationMadison Bumgarner ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationJeff Samardzija ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationDerek Holland ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationDereck Rodriguez ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationDrew Pomeranz ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationCloser Throws
Pitching rotationMark Melancon ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationSetup Throws
Pitching rotationTony Watson ThrowsLeft-handed

5. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

2018 | 103-59, 1st in West

Last year in playoffs | 2017

The front office of Mike Hazen effectively let the team’s core disperse over the winter. He traded Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals. He let Patrick Corbin sign with the Nationals. A.J. Pollock defected to the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks aren’t aiming for a lengthy rebuild, but they aren’t likely to contend in 2019.

2019 Arizona Diamondbacks

Projected batting order

Player Position
Player1. Ketel Marte PositionCenter field
Player2. Eduardo Escobar PositionThird base
Player3. David Peralta PositionLeft field
Player4. Steven Souza, Jr. PositionRight field
Player5. Jake Lamb PositionFirst base
Player6. Wilmer Flores PositionSecond base
Player7. Nick Ahmed PositionShortstop
Player8. Carson Kelly PositionCatcher

Pitching

Pitching rotation Throws
Pitching rotationZack Greinke ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationRobbie Ray ThrowsLeft-handed
Pitching rotationZack Godley ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationLuke Weaver ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationMerrill Kelly ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationCloser Throws
Pitching rotationArchie Bradley ThrowsRight-handed
Pitching rotationSetup Throws
Pitching rotationYoshihisa Hirano ThrowsRight-handed
