Dodgers place Russell Martin on 10-day injured list

The Dodgers re-acquired the 36-year-old Martin, who began his career with the organization, from the Toronto Blue Jays for two minor leaguers in January after he batted .194 with a .663 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 90 games for Toronto. The Dodgers are paying $3.6 million of the $20 million he is owed in the final year of his contract this season. The Blue Jays are paying the remainder.