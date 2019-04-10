Dodgers place Russell Martin on 10-day injured list

The Dodgers placed catcher Russell Martin on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with lower back inflammation and recalled catcher Rocky Gale from triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place on the roster.
Martin last played in the Dodgers’ loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. He went 0 for 3 with a hit by pitch and played the entire game. He is 5 for 15 with five walks in six games this season.
The Dodgers re-acquired the 36-year-old Martin, who began his career with the organization, from the Toronto Blue Jays for two minor leaguers in January after he batted .194 with a .663 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 90 games for Toronto. The Dodgers are paying $3.6 million of the $20 million he is owed in the final year of his contract this season. The Blue Jays are paying the remainder.
Gale, 31, played in two games for Oklahoma City this season before the promotion. He’s appeared in 17 major-league games over three seasons, including three for the Dodgers last season after beginning his career in the San Diego Padres organization.