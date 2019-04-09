Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu suffers strained left groin, exits game against Cardinals

Hyun-Jin Ryu’s 34th pitch Monday night at Busch Stadium produced the result he wanted. Kolten Wong flailed at the ball for strike three and the second out of the second inning. But it didn’t look right. Ryu didn’t finish his delivery with authority. The pitch, a curveball, registered at 69 miles per hour, five mph slower than his average curveball.
Within moments, after the left-hander expressed clear discomfort walking around the mound, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, head trainer Neil Rampe, and the team’s infielders circled their opening day starter. He was later diagnosed with a strained left groin, the same groin he tore last season.
Ryu’s night ended there with the injury, the game tied 2-2 after getting five outs, leaving the Dodgers’ bullpen to secure 22 more if the team was to extend its winning streak to six games.
Dylan Floro was summoned from the Dodgers’ bullpen to replace Ryu.