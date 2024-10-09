Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 4: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Dodgers’ miscalculations with starting pitching have put their season in peril

SAN DIEGO — The point again feels redundant at this stage, but it’s nonetheless worth repeating because it’s the reason why the Dodgers are on the verge of another divisional-round elimination: Their starting pitching is atrocious.

The suspicions of the winter, which became legitimate fears in the regular season, have turned into a full-scale disaster in these playoffs.

Incredibly, the problem everyone saw coming is somehow even worse than imagined. In this National League Division Series, their starters have registered a combined earned-run average of 10.13. The Dodgers are behind in the best-of-five series to the San Diego Padres, two games to one.

The Dodgers’ starter in their elimination game on Wednesday?

TBD.

As in, to be determined.

