Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 4: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Dodgers’ miscalculations with starting pitching have put their season in peril
SAN DIEGO — The point again feels redundant at this stage, but it’s nonetheless worth repeating because it’s the reason why the Dodgers are on the verge of another divisional-round elimination: Their starting pitching is atrocious.
The suspicions of the winter, which became legitimate fears in the regular season, have turned into a full-scale disaster in these playoffs.
Incredibly, the problem everyone saw coming is somehow even worse than imagined. In this National League Division Series, their starters have registered a combined earned-run average of 10.13. The Dodgers are behind in the best-of-five series to the San Diego Padres, two games to one.
The Dodgers’ starter in their elimination game on Wednesday?
TBD.
As in, to be determined.
Game 3 rewind: Dodgers can’t overcome disastrous inning in loss to Padres
SAN DIEGO — In the run-up to this week’s National League Division Series, it was the quietest player on the Dodgers roster who delivered the most profound speech.
This series, soft-spoken veteran Chris Taylor told his teammates in a hitter’s meeting before Game 1 on Saturday, would be all about intensity.
“Every time we play these guys,” Taylor said of the San Diego Padres, “they always have high intensity and a lot of energy.”
So, he implored the club, “We need to match that.”
Three games in, it isn’t happening.
Dodgers vs. Padres: How to watch and betting odds for Game 4
The Dodgers continue the postseason Wednesday when they face the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Petco Park in San Diego. The game is scheduled to start at 6:08 p.m. PDT and will air on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.
Here are the betting odds for Game 4:
If the Dodgers force a Game 5, it will be played at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 5:08 p.m. PDT (Fox).