Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

MLB pitch clock proving to be a mental and physical game-changer

VIDEO | 03:18 The MLB pitch clock: Dodgers talk about whether it’s baseball’s next great idea

It was the third inning Saturday and Clayton Kershaw needed a moment to collect himself.

The Dodgers were already leading the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1. But Gabriel Moreno led the inning off for Arizona with a double before taking third base on a flyball to center field. It was a potential game-changing spot. Kershaw knew what he wanted.

“I was like, ‘All right, we need a strikeout here,’ ” Kershaw recalled from the home dugout at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

Various unintended consequences of the pitch clock have surfaced over the first week of the major league baseball season. Everyone at ballparks across the country have been affected — from players and coaches to fans and broadcasters. Some differences are obvious, others are not.

