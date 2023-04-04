Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers heat up the bats in the cold and use big inning to defeat Rockies

Dodger Stadium felt more like early season Chicago on Monday night, with a wind-chill factor of about 50 degrees and gusts of 25-28 mph whipping the flags behind center field into a frenzy and turning a few fly balls and infield popups into adventures.

So it was no surprise that the game — especially for one crazy inning — resembled one of those wild Wrigley Field affairs, with the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies combining for 11 runs, eight hits and four walks in the fifth inning.

When the haymakers stopped flying, it was the Dodgers who were standing, riding their seven-run, five-hit outburst in the fifth to a 13-4 victory before a Julio Urías bobblehead night crowd of 49,792 at Dodger Stadium.

