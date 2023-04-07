Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during a preseason game against the Angels on March 26.
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during a preseason game against the Angels on March 26. Kershaw will make his second start of the season Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers as they continue their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers get clutch hitting, strong Dustin May outing to beat Arizona

By Jack Harris

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning Thursday.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — The Dodgers are developing an important skill early on this season: Scoring runs with two outs.

In a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, all of the Dodgers’ runs came in such situations, giving the team just enough breathing room to survive some late-game scrambling in the bullpen.

Chris Taylor opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second. The Dodgers extended their lead in the third on an Arizona error and a J.D. Martinez double.

James Outman added a two-out single of his own in the sixth, part of a two-hit performance that extended his season-opening on-base streak to six games.

Then Freddie Freeman hit his first home run of the season in the seventh, opening up a 5-1 lead after Dustin May’s six-inning, one-run gem.

