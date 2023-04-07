Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers get clutch hitting, strong Dustin May outing to beat Arizona

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning Thursday. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — The Dodgers are developing an important skill early on this season: Scoring runs with two outs.

In a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, all of the Dodgers’ runs came in such situations, giving the team just enough breathing room to survive some late-game scrambling in the bullpen.

Chris Taylor opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second. The Dodgers extended their lead in the third on an Arizona error and a J.D. Martinez double.

James Outman added a two-out single of his own in the sixth, part of a two-hit performance that extended his season-opening on-base streak to six games.

Then Freddie Freeman hit his first home run of the season in the seventh, opening up a 5-1 lead after Dustin May’s six-inning, one-run gem.

