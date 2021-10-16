Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves, NLCS Game 1: Live updates, news and odds

Dodgers’ NLCS roster is set without Max Muncy, David Price and Billy McKinney

Dodgers starting pitcher Justin Bruihl winds up to throw against the Pirates on Aug. 16 in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

ATLANTA — The Dodgers will carry 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their NLCS roster. As expected, Max Muncy isn’t one of the 26.

David Price and Billy McKinney were left off the roster after making the Dodgers’ NLDS roster. Right-hander Evan Phillips and left-hander Justin Bruihl replaced them.

The Dodgers refused to rule out Muncy until Saturday morning’s announcement even though it was never likely he would be ready. Muncy suffered a gruesome left elbow injury in the team’s regular season finale Oct. 3. He didn’t need surgery, but suffered ligament damage.

Price wasn’t included after not being on the wild card game roster and not appearing in the NLDS. The left-hander, who made $32 million this season, hasn’t appeared in a game since Oct. 2. He’s logged just 6 1/3 innings since Aug. 29.

Bruihl replaces Price as the Dodgers’ second left-hander in the bullpen alongside Alex Vesia. He was more effective against left-handed batters, holding them to a .150 batting average and .359 OPS in 43 plate appearances during the regular season. Righties batted .292 with an .830 OPS in 30 plate appearances against him.

Phillips gives the Dodgers a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. The right-hander gave up five runs (four earned) in 10 1/3 innings over seven appearances as a Dodger during the regular season.

McKinney has appeared in four playoff games off the bench at first base. He is 0 for 1 in the postseason. The left-handed hitter made the cut over outfielder Steven Souza Jr., a right-handed batter.