High School Sports

From Freeman to Fried, from d’Arnaud to Matzek, these Braves have deep SoCal ties

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers against the Washington Nationals.
Pitcher Max Fried, a high school standout at Studio City Harvard-Westlake, will start Game 1 of the NLCS for the Atlanta Braves against the Dodgers on Saturday.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
1

Seems odd, but the Atlanta Braves have players as connected to the Southern California sports scene as the Dodgers. Max Fried, Tyler Matzek, Freddie Freeman and Travis d’Arnaud were high school baseball standouts at Studio City Harvard-Westlake, Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley, Orange El Modena and Lakewood, respectively. They’ll have plenty of fans supporting them when they come to Dodger Stadium for the NLCS.

Here are three things to know about each player‘s high school days:

2

MAX FRIED

Max Fried pitches for Harvard-Westlake during a Southern Section Division 2 playoff game.
Max Fried pitches for Harvard-Westlake during a Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Ventura in 2012.
(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Fried is the last athlete still active from now-closed Van Nuys Montclair Prep, which produced such stars at Torey Lovullo, Brad Fullmer and Toi Cook.

Fried transferred to Harvard-Westlake for his senior year in 2011 after Montclair Prep dropped its sports program and was a first-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres after being teammates with future first-round picks Lucas Giolito and Jack Flaherty.

Fried, a left-handed pitcher, grew up admiring the curveball of Dodgers Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax, even though Koufax had been retired for decades. He’s been perfecting the pitch since he was 12. He even wrote a report on Koufax in elementary school.

“I think I got an A,” Fried said in a 2010 interview.

Fried and Giolito were UCLA signees who were supposed to head the 20`11 recruiting class for UCLA coach John Savage. Instead, they quickly became major league stars.

3

TYLER MATZEK

Capistrano Valley pitcher Tyler Matzek pitches against Riverside Poly in the Southern Section Division I semifinals.
Capistrano Valley pitcher Tyler Matzek pitches against Riverside Poly in the Southern Section Division I semifinals on June 2, 2009.
(Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times)

Matzek was the best high school baseball player in Southern California in 2009 when he pitched and hit Capistrano Valley to the Southern Section Division 1 championship. In the final game at Angel Stadium, he hit a home run down the left-field line for the only run in a 1-0 victory over Huntington Beach Edison.

The left-hander also entered the game on the mound with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, escaped the jam and closed the game with the bases loaded in the seventh, striking out the final two batters. He was already showing he can handle pressure as a relief pitcher.

Matzek didn’t allow any runs in 18 1/3 playoff innings while winning four of Capistrano Valley’s five playoff games. He’d unwind by going on five-mile runs with his 110-pound female bulldog named Denali.

Matzek threw 94 mph in high school and was drafted in the first round by the Colorado Rockies.

4

FREDDIE FREEMAN

Atlanta's Freddie Freeman looks on during batting practice on Oct. 14.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Freeman was a one-man wrecking crew as a senior in 2007. He hit .417 with five home runs and was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.27 ERA to help El Modena win its first league title since 1991. He was drafted in the second round by the Braves. Even though he touched 96 mph on the hill, he became a first baseman for the Braves.

Freeman, whose mother died when he was 10, credits his El Modena coach, Steve Bernard, for being a positive influence. He was a 6-foot-5 third baseman/pitcher in high school and received a $409,500 signing bonus from the Braves.

5

TRAVIS D’ARNAUD

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud bats against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 29.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)

D’Arnaud came out of Lakewood in 2007, the same year that Freeman came out of El Modena. He was a catcher committed to Pepperdine but was a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies and signed. He batted .413 his senior year with 52 RBIs and seven home runs for legendary coach Spud O’Neil, who has more than 900 career coaching victories.

His younger brother Chase was an infielder/outfielder at Los Alamitos High and ended up playing seven years in the majors after playing at Pepperdine.

In the seventh inning of a game Sept. 29, 2015, Travis was catching for the Mets and Chase was pinch-hitting for the Phillies.

“It was just all laughing,” Travis d’Arnaud told MLB.com about the conversation at home plate before the at-bat. “I was telling him if he got on, he better steal.”

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.